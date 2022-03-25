Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.66

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.53. Armstrong Flooring shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 139,831 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.53.
About Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)
Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.
