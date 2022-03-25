Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.66

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.53. Armstrong Flooring shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 139,831 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

