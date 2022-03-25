Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Down to $47.11

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.11, but opened at $44.40. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $44.65, with a volume of 1,318 shares trading hands.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given bought 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,763 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,010 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,802,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

