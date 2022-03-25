ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.18.

Several research analysts have commented on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025,689 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ASE Technology by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924,641 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ASE Technology by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,718,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 236,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

