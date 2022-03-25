Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $129.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ASH has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.88.

Shares of ASH opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

