ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) price target on ASOS in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.44) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) price objective on ASOS in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.53).

LON:ASC traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,580 ($20.80). 142,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,046. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,502 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,924 ($77.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,955.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,394.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.02), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,843,972.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

