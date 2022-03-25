Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.8% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 66,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,994,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.