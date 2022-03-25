Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.55) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,536.67 ($33.39).

Shares of LON:ABF traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,702 ($22.41). 271,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,584.50 ($20.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,528 ($33.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.47 billion and a PE ratio of 28.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,872.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,912.93.

In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.54), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,052,169.14).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

