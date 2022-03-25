Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.61

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.61 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 1901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock worth $7,172,221. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,020,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,302,000 after purchasing an additional 993,042 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

