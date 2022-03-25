Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 313.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ATHA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 13,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,706. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.30. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.