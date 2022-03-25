Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $11.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $443.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.30. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446,781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 27,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

