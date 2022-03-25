Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Downgraded by ABN Amro

Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at ABN Amro to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.41 price objective on the stock. ABN Amro’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlas Arteria to a “hold” rating and set a $6.66 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAQAF remained flat at $$5.16 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Atlas Arteria has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

