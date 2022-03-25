Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Downgraded by Macquarie

Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.66 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s current price.

MAQAF stock remained flat at $$5.16 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. Atlas Arteria has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

