Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Downgraded by Macquarie

Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.66 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s current price.
MAQAF stock remained flat at $$5.16 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. Atlas Arteria has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $5.40.
About Atlas Arteria (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Arteria (MAQAF)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.