AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of AtriCure worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,953,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 65.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 203,720 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $10,241,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $10,152,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 162,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,502. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

