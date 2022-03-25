Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.10. 82,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 218,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Mobile from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

The company has a market cap of $130.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Aurora Mobile ( NASDAQ:JG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 800,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.