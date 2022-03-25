Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $30.57

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.57, but opened at $29.27. Autohome shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 3,464 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

