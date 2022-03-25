Automata Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.92 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $70.78 million and $11.92 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.52 or 0.06983797 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,339.99 or 1.00003138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00042212 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

