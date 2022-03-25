AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoWeb stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of AutoWeb worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AUTO. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoWeb in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.