Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of AVTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $143,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,823,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,598. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

