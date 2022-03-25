Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,553 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.65% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 220,341 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,011,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TRND opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $31.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.