Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,076,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.29.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $407.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.80 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

