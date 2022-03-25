Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 107.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 143,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE TRGP opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

