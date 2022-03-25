Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $25.99.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $2,257,997.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 844,259 shares of company stock worth $20,971,988. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

