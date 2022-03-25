Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

