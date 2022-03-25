Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $50.44 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33.

