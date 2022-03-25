Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.80% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8,880.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,762,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period.

Shares of HUSV stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74.

