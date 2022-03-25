Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,883 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.12.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $312.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.