Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Shares Down 4.6%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 259,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,404,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.