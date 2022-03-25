Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of AXTA opened at $24.52 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.