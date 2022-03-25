AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:AXS opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 139.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

