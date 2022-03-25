Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Down 95.1% in March

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the February 28th total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

AYLA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.