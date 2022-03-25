Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Up 5.5%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 45,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,435,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,486 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,925 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783,816 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

