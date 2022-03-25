Badger DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $130.48 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $130.48 million and approximately $72.73 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $10.41 or 0.00023494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

