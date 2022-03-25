Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.82. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $185,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

