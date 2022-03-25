Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $3.83. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 18,102 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.
About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
