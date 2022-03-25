Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $3.83. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 18,102 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

