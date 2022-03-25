Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Lowered to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €0.73 ($0.80) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNDSF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.78.

Shares of BNDSF stock remained flat at $$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

