Bank of America Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Underperform

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

CommScope stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. CommScope has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Jennison Associates bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,425,000. Eagle Asset Management lifted its holdings in CommScope by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 953,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 474,523 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CommScope by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

