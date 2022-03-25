Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Cut to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMFGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BKIMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $$5.71 during midday trading on Friday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Bankinter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.