Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Cut to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BKIMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $$5.71 during midday trading on Friday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

