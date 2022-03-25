Bao Finance (BAO) Market Cap Reaches $4.86 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $75,340.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.15 or 0.06995318 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,308.42 or 0.99818619 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 135.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00308586 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

