Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, insider Edward P. Grace III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

