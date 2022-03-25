Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of B opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

