Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 870 to GBX 710. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Barratt Developments traded as low as GBX 511.40 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 512.60 ($6.75), with a volume of 678550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525.60 ($6.92).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.74) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.01) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 784.50 ($10.33).

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.44) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,599.10).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 594.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 658.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

