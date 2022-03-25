Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 710 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 710 ($9.35) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.01) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.74) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 784.50 ($10.33).

BDEV opened at GBX 509.96 ($6.71) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 594.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 658.09. The company has a market cap of £5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 509.20 ($6.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.44) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,599.10).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

