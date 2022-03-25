Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.01) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.74) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 710 ($9.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 784.50 ($10.33).

LON:BDEV traded down GBX 14.60 ($0.19) on Friday, reaching GBX 511 ($6.73). 1,860,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 594.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 658.09. The firm has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.01. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 504.60 ($6.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.52).

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,599.10).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

