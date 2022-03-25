Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 777.33 ($10.23).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDEV. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.01) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 710 ($9.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.74) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.44) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,599.10).

Shares of LON:BDEV traded down GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 509.40 ($6.71). 2,625,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,108. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 594.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 658.09. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 504.60 ($6.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.52).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

