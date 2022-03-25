Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

