Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

