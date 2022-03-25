Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.98.

Shares of BTE stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.89. 4,975,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,511,718. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.23. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

