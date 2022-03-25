BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.14

Shares of BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 68202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.77.

About BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

