Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Trading Down 4%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 160,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 330,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$50.09 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

About Bell Copper (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

