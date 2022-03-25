Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Trading Down 4%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 160,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 330,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The company has a market capitalization of C$50.09 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.
About Bell Copper (CVE:BCU)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Bell Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.