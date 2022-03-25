BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) Senior Officer Francois Desjardins Sells 14,053 Shares

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Francois Desjardins sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total value of C$118,989.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$691,956.52.

BLU stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.80. 18,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,895. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.32 and a 1-year high of C$12.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.13. The firm has a market cap of C$829.94 million and a PE ratio of -7.09.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.